With more than fifty new poems from Britain’s favourite poet Pam Ayres, You Made Me Late Again! is a treat. From wishing your husband was more dashing to becoming a gran for the first time, Pam’s poems are observant, witty and poignant in equal measure. From exploding wardrobes, to knowing you must eat more fruit, to the dog being afraid of the toaster – the poems are beautifully crafted, and her subjects the everyday and the universal.