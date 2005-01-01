JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
You must have JavaScript enabled in your browser to utilize the functionality of this website.
ITN Source has recently digitised 10,000 hours of unseen archive material, and this forms the basis of these exciting DVDs from Timereel Studios
Brought to life with interviews from those that both ran and worked the farms in the early 20th century. This engaging film takes you back to a period in our history before supermarkets, chemicals, sophisticated machinery and farming on a battery scale.
Was £10.95, now only £5.95!
0 Review(s)
|
Add Your Review
WAS:
£10.95
From
£5.95
Working the Land DVD Specification:Code: DN02Running time: 55 minutesRegion: Region 2 Format: PAL