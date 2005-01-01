Working the Land DVD

ITN Source has recently digitised 10,000 hours of unseen archive material, and this forms the basis of these exciting DVDs from Timereel Studios

Brought to life with interviews from those that both ran and worked the farms in the early 20th century. This engaging film takes you back to a period in our history before supermarkets, chemicals, sophisticated machinery and farming on a battery scale.

Was £10.95, now only £5.95!