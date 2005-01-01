Virginia Woolf & Vanessa Bell: A Childhood in St. Ives

Virginia Woolf and her sister Vanessa Bell are perhaps the best-known female icons of English art in the early twentieth century.

Marion Whybrow provides a valuable insight into the family life of the Stephen sisters, and into St Ives itself, a fishing port and artists’ colony on ‘the toe-nail of England.’

As children,Virginia and Vanessa spent every summer with the family and countless visiting relations and friends at Talland House. Their liberty in this environment and freedom from the constraints of city life enabled their development as emancipated women and as writer and artist.

They grew up in a close fellowship that had a deep influence on their subsequent lives, both personal and artistic; Vanessa in the world of art and Virginia in literature.

The book opens with a portrait of St Ives as it was at the time of the Stephen family’s regular visits, and also of its indigenous life and that of the artistic community.

The author’s vivid depiction of the sisters is enhanced by illustrations that illuminate them and their world of St Ives.

Marion Whybrow writes about painters, potters and sculptors, drawing on the rich culture of St Ives as an art colony. Her books Borlase Smart. St Ives Artist - Man of Vision was published in 2012 and St Ives: The Story of the Porthmeor Studios in 2013, both published by Halsgrove.

Marion is married to the artist Terry Whybrow. They moved to St Ives from London in 1980 to pursue their chosen careers in writing and painting. They have two daughters who have joined them in the West Country.