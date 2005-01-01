Thomas Hardy DVD

His novels “Far from the Madding Crowd”, “The Return of the Native” and “The Mayor of Casterbridge”, among many others, have delighted and enthralled readers for well over a century, with their enchanting images of rural England as the backdrop for atmospheric tales of romance and tragedy.

By delving deep into the writer’s past, see the real Thomas Hardy, the troubles that inspired his darkest tragedies, the difficulties that marked his first marriage and the love that stirred him to write his most beautiful poetry.