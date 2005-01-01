JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
You must have JavaScript enabled in your browser to utilize the functionality of this website.
A classic styled fine bone china mug with our very own "Thistle & Saltire" emblem printed on two sides. Finished with a gold rim and handle flash. Packed and sent in individual polystyrene boxes for maximum protection.Made in the UK.Was £10.95, now only £6.50!
0 Review(s)
|
Add Your Review
WAS:
£6.50
From
£4.00
Thistle & Saltire Mug Specification:Code: SPSMUPacked and sent in individual polystyrene boxes for maximum protection.
Saltire Cuff Links
WAS:
£14.95
From
£7.50