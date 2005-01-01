England Then and Now Calendar Pack

For the first time together - This England Country Calendar & Nostalgia Calendar 2017

This England Country Calendar 2017:

Enjoy England Throughout the Year!

Celebrate the scenic splendour of our green and pleasant land with This England’s Country Calendar 2017. A selection of 15 superb photographs takes you on a marvellous journey across the English counties from Shropshire to Surrey and Derbyshire to Devon. The wonderful views capture the breathtaking beauty of the English countryside amid all the seasons.

Each monthly section includes verses of poetry, and details of important events — saints’ days, anniversaries, bank holidays etc. There is space beside each day for you to jot down your own appointments. Days and dates are printed in contrasting colours enabling you to see the weeks at a glance. For more than 30 years it has been one of the best-selling calendars in Britain, but it is exclusive, and only available direct from This England. Next year’s calendar is bound to be a sell-out once again and if you take advantage of our special discount (see opposite) the price is reduced.

This England’s Country Calendar 2017 is the perfect gift to send to anyone who cherishes England, and one that will continue to give pleasure throughout the year.

Those Were the Days...Calendar 2017:

Revisit yesteryear with a wonderful selection of 14 highly evocative hand-tinted photographs capturing the essence of England. Pure nostalgia!