This England Annual 2017

As in previous years, every article in the 2017 This England Annual is published for the first time. Highlights include:

•Leslie Howard — An English Gentleman: The life and career of the great actor and patriot.

•Hopping Mornings: Warm recollections of late summer days in the hopfields of Kent.

• There’s Nothing Quite Like a Flaming Pud!: The delicious history of the much-loved Christmas pudding — and a selection of

mouth-watering recipes.

•Lindisfarne — England’s Cradle of Christianity: A visit to Holy Island, a place of peace, beauty and history.

• The Native Livestock Breeds of England: A geographical tour from Teeswater Sheep and Tamworth Pigs to Sussex Poultry and

Hereford Cattle.

• A Christmas Reverie: A glowing, tinsel-twinkling memory of festive family gatherings many years ago.

This England Calendar 2017

Celebrate the scenic splendour of our green and pleasant land with This England’s Country Calendar 2017. A selection of 15 superb photographs takes you on a marvellous journey across the English counties from Shropshire to Surrey and Derbyshire to Devon. The wonderful views capture the breathtaking beauty of the English countryside amid all the seasons. Each monthly section includes verses of poetry, and details of important events — saints’ days, anniversaries, bank holidays etc. There is

space beside each day for you to jot down your own appointments. Days and dates are printed in contrasting colours enabling you to see the weeks at a glance.

This England Diary 2017

Featuring more than 50 superb photographs representing every English

traditional county, it means that you can look forward to a different view for

every week of the year. Handsomely presented, with a week-to-view, there’s

plenty of space to fill in all those important dates and appointments, with a

colourful ribbon marker making it ideal for the home or office.