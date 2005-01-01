The Treasures of William Shakespeare

Produced in association with the Royal Shakespeare Company and beautifully illustrated with a selection of contemporary pictures, plus photos of RSC productions, this is an intriguing study of our most popular and prolific playwright. It examines facts and myths but can shed no further light on why the bard was granted marriage licences to two different ladies called Anne within the space of 48 hours! The volume also includes a 53 minute DVD of classic Shakespeare excerpts.

