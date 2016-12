A famous series of films showing the development of farming and rural life in four diverse areas of the country: the Midland Shires, the Fens, Cornwall and the Downs. The films celebrate the virtues and toil of the rural way of life at a time when many more people than today worked on the land. These complete original films, made by the Ministry of Information film agency in 1944-47, are regarded as important records of British rural life in the 1940s.