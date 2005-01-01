JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
You must have JavaScript enabled in your browser to utilize the functionality of this website.
WAS £10.95 NOW ONLY £7.95
An entertaining account of life in Britain during this extraordinary decade - fashion, technology, news, austerity, film and television in one handy, pocket-sized book. Even those who lived through the decade (and are therefore experts on the subject) will find plenty to remind, surprise, amuse and inform them on these pages.
0 Review(s)
|
Add Your Review
WAS:
£10.95
From
£7.95
The Little Book of the 1950s Specification:Hardcover: 192 pagesISBN-13: 978-0752488585
CODE: LB50
A 1950s Childhood
Cars We Loved in 1950s