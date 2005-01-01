The Little Book of the 1950s

WAS £10.95 NOW ONLY £7.95

An entertaining account of life in Britain during this extraordinary decade - fashion, technology, news, austerity, film and television in one handy, pocket-sized book. Even those who lived through the decade (and are therefore experts on the subject) will find plenty to remind, surprise, amuse and inform them on these pages.

Show Description

WAS: £10.95

From £7.95

* Required Fields

The Little Book of the 1950s Specification:
Hardcover: 192 pages
ISBN-13: 978-0752488585

CODE: LB50