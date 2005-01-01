The Life and Times of Charles Masefield

Graham Bebbington’s latest book is a biography of the Cheadle born poet & author who died at the age of 35, having been wounded at Lens in July 1917.

On one level the work tells of how his ideals were severely put to the test by what he and his comrades experienced in Flanders.

On another level the author gives an insight into how the Great War affected the life of communities in North Staffordshire and sets this into the context of national events.