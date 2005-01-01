The Golden Age of Railways DVD

ITN Source has recently digitised 10,000 hours of unseen archive material, and this forms the basis of these exciting DVDs from Timereel Studios

Take a journey back in time when London played host to the Silver Jubilee and Devon Belle, and when the Coronation Scot was the latest in steam power. From the early rail cars of the 1950s to the underground train of the General Post Office. Re-visit a golden age when Britain’s railways were the envy of the world.

Was £10.95, now only £5.95!