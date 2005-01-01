JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
Stretch those laughter muscles as The Dandy Annual returns for another side-splitting serving of jolly japes, crafty schemes and wizard wheezes!
Catch up with Desperate Dan, Winker Watson, Corporal Clott, Keyhole Kate, The Jocks and the Geordies and more!
Loved by the young and the young-at-heart alike, The Dandy Annual is a book for the whole family to enjoy.
The Dandy Annual 2017 Specification:
Hardcover Dimensions: 285 x 215
112pp
Code: LDA17
