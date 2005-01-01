The Complete Countryman by Alan Titchmarsh

All who wish to know how to create the ideal vegetable garden, grow their own walking stick, keep chickens and sheep, breed pigs, weave baskets, make chutneys and jellies, curds and ice-cream need search no further. Subtitled “A user’s guide to traditional skills and lost crafts”, there is enough here to form the basis of half-a-dozen outdoor books, with descriptions of country customs, arts and crafts, instructions on how to make dry stone walls and lay hedges, and even advice on how to forage for food in the wild and make fires without matches. So fertile and instructive is this work, in fact, that even if one hasn’t the slightest interest in country doings, with Titchmarsh’s infectiously wholehearted approach it still makes for an enjoyable read.

