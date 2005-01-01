The Beano & Dandy Giftbook 2017

Raiders of the Lost Archive!

The Dandy and The Beano have led generations of the young and young-at-heart on an array of adventures designed to delight and excite since the late 1930s. Championing anarchy and the underdog, both comics instantly captured the imaginations of their readers. This collection contains a hoard of hidden gems from the DC Thomson archives.

Join a cast of comic greats, including Minnie the Minx, Dennis the Menace, and Desperate Dan, as they embark on classic escapades through the decades – battling boredom and outsmarting authority every step of the way!

Makes a perfect gift for any child and child at heart.