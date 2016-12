WAS £13.95 NOW ONLY £8.95

This great CD was composed by the country’s leading expert on the long-running radio programme Music While You Work and will have you tapping your feet throughout. Six of the tracks feature Brian at the clavinova with the remaining 19 bouncy tunes played by the Invicta Concert Band from Kent, who were more than happy to record Brian’s musical legacy for posterity as their inaugural CD. They were not the first off the block, however, because Frank Chacksfield recorded Souvenir de Montmartre back in 1968 while Elizabethan Tapestry had several radio broadcasts to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. This is a unique CD and light music at its very best. Taste it and see. You’re bound to agree!