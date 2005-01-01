Subterranean Railway DVD

The dramatic story of the men who made the world's first, and still the largest, underground railway. Since Victorian times, London's underground railway has played a vital role in the daily life of generations of Londoners.

This intriguing new documentary celebrates those pioneers who conceived this revolutionary transport system and the men who tunnelled to make the Tube. Based on the popular book by Christian Wolmar, and enhanced by stunning archive material and evocative film of London, this DVD reveals London's hidden wonder and shows how the railway beneath the streets helped create the city we know today.

The story continues through two world wars, when the Tube provided the best shelters of all, and up to the present day, including the arrival of driverless trains.