St. George Bone China Mug

A classic styled Fine Bone China mug with our very own "Sword and Shield of England" emblem printed on two sides. Finished with a gold rim and handle flash. Packed and sent in individual polystyrene boxes for maximum protection.
Made in Staffordshire exclusively for This England
Was £11.95, now only £6.50!

WAS: £11.95

From £6.50

St. George Bone China Mug Specification:
Code: PGMU
Material: Fine bone china

 