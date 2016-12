WAS £12.99 NOW ONLY £7.99

Johnnie Johnson is a character literally straight out of the pages of ‘Boys Own’. By the end of the Second World War the RAF Spitfire pilot was a household name in Britain, fêted by Churchill and Eisenhower. Although he missed the Battle of Britain, by 1945 he had notched up 38 enemy ‘kills’ and officially became the RAF’s topscoring fighter ace.