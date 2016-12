SHERLOCK HOLMES — The Hound of the Baskervilles features Emmy award-winning actor Sir Derek Jacobi reading the famous Holmes and Watson story. The legend of the hound, which has brought terror to the Baskerville family for generations, brings Sherlock Holmes up against a formidable adversary and sends Dr. Watson to a bleak and lonely moor where it is all too easy to believe that something not of this world is intent on driving his friend to a foul and hideous death... Unabridged version.