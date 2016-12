SHERLOCK HOLMES — A Study in Scarlet features the Emmy award-winning actor Sir Derek Jacobi reading the first Holmes and Watson story . When a corpse is discovered in a derelict house Watson, fascinated by his brilliant, eccentric companion, is soon drawn into Holmes’ investigations. There’s no sign of a struggle, no wounds on the body, yet scrawled in blood across the walls is the word ‘RACHE’ — revenge. Watson is baffled but, for Holmes, the game is afoot... Unabridged version. (4 CDs. Approx 4 hours 40 mins.) Was £15.95, now only £7.95. While stock last!