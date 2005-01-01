Saltire Credit Card Holder

A blue leather Credit Card Holder printed with the Saltire and the words ‘Scotland'.

Presented in a smart black leatherette box with a white inside lid which has been silver foil blocked with “SALTIRE SELECT”.

Made in the UK.

Show Description

WAS: £9.95

From £4.00

* Required Fields

Saltire Credit Card Holder Specification:
Code: SPSS5
Colour: Blue
Material: Leather