Princess Charlotte Tea Towel

A commemorative Royal Baby tea towel to celebrate the birth of William and Kate's second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, born on 2nd May 2015. This beautiful and fun, yet traditional tea towel which is printed in the UK, has the name and date of birth of the new princess. It also features a clothes line full of cute baby clothes, playful corgis and Union Jack bunting.
Royal Baby Tea Towel Specifications:Code: MRBTT100% cottonDimensions: approx. 19" x 29" (48 x 74 cms)
