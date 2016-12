SPECIAL OFFER – 57% off.

Jigsaw puzzle featuring beautiful nostalgic images from a bygone era.

We are delighted to present this fantastic collection of authentic railway posters transformed into 1,000-piece De Luxe jigsaw puzzles.

We have teamed up with the publishers of the Poster to Poster series of books, to bring you some fabulous images of places and scenes from the golden age of British railway travel.