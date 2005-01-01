Radio Caroline

Radio Caroline was the world’s most famous pirate radio station during its heyday in the 1960s and ‘70s. Financed by respected city money men, this is a story of human endeavour and risk, international politics, business success and financial failures. Featuring many rare photographs and unpublished interviews with the ‘pirates’ who were there, Ray Clark, once a Radio Caroline disc jockey himself, tells the captivating story of the boat that rocked! 

Show Description

WAS: £16.99

From £9.99

Availability: In stock

* Required Fields

Radio Caroline Specification:
Code: LRCAR
Paperback: 256 pages
Product Dimensions: 1.9 x 15.9 x 22.9 cm


  • Need help?

    Please note that Web Chat is only available Mon - Fri, 09:00 - 17:00.