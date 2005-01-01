JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
“There is no such passion in human nature, as the passion for gravy among commercial gentlemen” Mrs Todgers, Martin Chuzzlewit.
This hand-picked collection gathers together Charles Dickens’ wisest and wittiest quotations, ranging from his famous and much-loved novels to his lesser-known letters, plays and short stories. Quotable Dickens is an old curiosity shop of a book that’s sure to delight all lovers of this great British writer’s uniquely humorous and perceptive style.
Quotable Charles Dickens Specification:Code: LQCCDHardcover: 160 pagesProduct Dimensions: 1.9 x 9.5 x 23.5 cm
