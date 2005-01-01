Paddington Bear Print - Look After This Bear

WAS £12.50 NOW ONLY £5.50

Artwork for these delightful prints has been created using layers of wood. Once cut, the individual pieces are carefully layered by hand resulting in a truly unique piece which can be treasured for years. This officially licensed gift does not use any colouring or varnishes.

WAS: £12.50

From £5.50

Each piece is supplied mounted and bagged with certificate of authenticity. Size 10" x 8"