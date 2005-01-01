JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
Night Mail tells the fascinating story of the Travelling Post Office from Euston to Glasgow, and the men who worked on it.
An ambitious and inventive fusion of image, sound, music and poetry that became an instant classic when first released.
Music by Benjamin Britten and verse by WH Auden.
Night Mail DVD Specification:Code: DNIGTRunning time: 116 minsPAL Format only