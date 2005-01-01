Never Had it so Good DVD

ITN Source has recently digitised 10,000 hours of unseen archive material, and this forms the basis of these exciting DVDs from Timereel Studios

Never Had it so Good: Second half of the 1950s — full employment. We see the building of the M1, diesel trains, Suez crisis, glamour of flying, coffee bars, Premium Bonds, debutantes, and Rock & Roll!

Never Had it so Good DVD Specification:
Code: DN07
Running time: 55 minutes.
Region: Region 2
Format: PAL