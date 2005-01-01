JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
ITN Source has recently digitised 10,000 hours of unseen archive material, and this forms the basis of these exciting DVDs from Timereel Studios
Never Had it so Good: Second half of the 1950s — full employment. We see the building of the M1, diesel trains, Suez crisis, glamour of flying, coffee bars, Premium Bonds, debutantes, and Rock & Roll!
Was £10.95, now only £5.95!
WAS:
£10.95
From
£5.95
Never Had it so Good DVD Specification:Code: DN07Running time: 55 minutes. Region: Region 2 Format: PAL
