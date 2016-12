by Simon Thurley

Published to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Ancient Monuments Act, this is the definitive account of how successive governments, in conjunction with a growing number of voluntary organisations such as the National Trust, the Council for the Protection of Rural England and the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, overcame obstacles and wrestled with controversies in order to preserve the countless castles, abbeys, houses and miscellaneous monuments that are now such an important part of our country. It is a fascinating story, and told with all the knowledge and expertise that you would expect from an author who is an acclaimed architectural historian and who, for ten years, has been the head of English Heritage.

