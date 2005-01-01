Matthew Curtis CD - Vol 1

Matthew Curtis Orchestral Works Vol. 1

There is no finer tuneful contemporary composer than Matthew Curtis whose music will have you tapping your feet and humming out loud. His melodies are magnificent but don’t just take our word for it. Buy one CD and you will soon want the rest so why not take advantage of our special offer? Whether it’s rambling in the Lake District, bouncing along in an Amsterdam tram, daydreaming on a river bank or enjoying a fiesta in Tuscany, you will enjoy complete satisfaction from this master musician. You really will!

Vol. 1: Fiesta; Amsterdam Suite; Pas de Deux; Paths to Urbino (holiday suite); Ballade; Haunted Wood; Outward Bound.

Also available: Vol. 2 (CMC2); Vol. 3 (CMC3) & Vol. 4 (CMC4)