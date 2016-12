Margaret Thatcher, the longest serving Prime Minister of the 20th century and one of the most influential political figures of the post-war era. Published after her death on 8th April 2013, it immediately supersedes all earlier books written about her. It gives unparalleled insight into her early life, especially through her extensive correspondence with her sister, which Moore is the first author to draw on. It recreates brilliantly the atmosphere of British politics as she was making her way, and takes her up to what was arguably the zenith of her power, victory in the Falklands. (This volume ends with the Falklands Dinner in Downing Street in November 1982.) Based on unrestricted access to all Lady Thatcher's papers, unpublished interviews with her and all her major colleagues, this is the indispensable, fully rounded portrait of a towering figure of our times.

Was £15.00 Now £7.50