Mackintosh Large Pillbox

Mackintosh Large Pillbox:

Mackintosh collection from Sea Gems in Cornwall is inspired by the famous works of Scottish designer, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, beautifully transposed onto pens, bookmarks, compact mirrors and pillboxes. Pillboxes and compact mirrors feature fine vitreous enamel fired at high temperature to reveal the most vivid colours.

Show Description

WAS: £14.95

From £7.95

Availability: In stock

* Required Fields

Code: MACPL

Measures approx: 50mm - 5cm. 


  • Need help?

    Please note that Web Chat is only available Mon - Fri, 09:00 - 17:00.