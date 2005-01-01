JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
You must have JavaScript enabled in your browser to utilize the functionality of this website.
Mackintosh Large Pillbox:
Mackintosh collection from Sea Gems in Cornwall is inspired by the famous works of Scottish designer, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, beautifully transposed onto pens, bookmarks, compact mirrors and pillboxes. Pillboxes and compact mirrors feature fine vitreous enamel fired at high temperature to reveal the most vivid colours.
0 Review(s)
|
Add Your Review
WAS:
£14.95
From
£7.95
Availability: In stock
Code: MACPL
Measures approx: 50mm - 5cm.
Please note that Web Chat is only available Mon - Fri, 09:00 - 17:00.