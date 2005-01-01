Loving Cup Prince

Timeless pieces from Aynsley China are shapes that have been admired by collectors of commemoratives for generations.
This beautiful Loving Cup, produced to commemorate the birth of HRH Prince George of Cambridge, features the line of Accession on the back.
It is limited to 2,013 worldwide and comes with a certificate.
Made in England
Was £37.95, now only £20.95.

WAS: £37.95

From £19.95

Loving Cup Prince Specification:
Code: PRBLC
Limited Edition - only 2,013 pieces worldwide