Timeless pieces from Aynsley China are shapes that have been admired by collectors of commemoratives for generations.This beautiful Loving Cup, produced to commemorate the birth of HRH Prince George of Cambridge, features the line of Accession on the back.It is limited to 2,013 worldwide and comes with a certificate.Made in EnglandWas £37.95, now only £20.95.
Loving Cup Prince Specification:Code: PRBLCLimited Edition - only 2,013 pieces worldwide