SALE Kings and Queens CD

WAS £6.95 NOW ONLY £4.95

Enjoyable when read on the page, the classic poems by Eleanor and Herbert Farjeon are even more enjoyable when heard. Isla Blair and Julian Glover read the 41 verses, each one dedicated to a different king or queen, and also recite a selection from “Heroes and Heroines” by the same authors. Also available are the books to accompany this CD: 'Kings and Queens' and 'Heroes and Heroines'.