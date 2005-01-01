JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
Hailed by John Betjeman as ‘one of our dozen readable living writers of genius’, Nigel Balchin was one of the best-known English novelists of the Second World War generation: few writers so tangibly convey the excitement and terror of Blitz-era Britain. Little wonder that Balchin’s books, among them Mine Own Executioner and The Small Back Room, were seized upon by film-makers of the calibre of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger.
His Own Executioner Specification:
456pp
Paperback
Code: LHOEX
