His Own Executioner

Hailed by John Betjeman as ‘one of our dozen readable living writers of genius’, Nigel Balchin was one of the best-known English novelists of the Second World War generation: few writers so tangibly convey the excitement and terror of Blitz-era Britain. Little wonder that Balchin’s books, among them Mine Own Executioner and The Small Back Room, were seized upon by film-makers of the calibre of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger.

Show Description

WAS: £11.99

From £7.99

Availability: In stock

* Required Fields

His Own Executioner Specification:

456pp

Paperback

Code: LHOEX


  • Need help?

    Please note that Web Chat is only available Mon - Fri, 09:00 - 17:00.