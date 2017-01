*SAVE £3.48* when bought together

This great-value pack offers you the chance to buy The

People’s Friend and My Weekly Annual 2017 at a bargain price.

The People’s Friend 2017 Annual is packed with feel good fiction including 25 brand-new short stories from favourite authors that will be familiar to readers of “The

People’s Friend”. The annual also contains stories that are exclusive to this edition.

With the My Weekly Annual you can enjoy a fabulous collection of short stories from the very best modern authors.

Enjoy hours of feel-good fiction with this great value pack. It makes a wonderful gift for friends or family, too.