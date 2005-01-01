Essential Scottish Ceilidh Party Album 3-CD Set

CD Essential Scottish Ceilidh Party Album Specification:

Code: SCSPA

Track listings:

Disc: 1

1. Will Ye No Come Back Again? 2. Donald Where's Yer Trousers 3. Amazing Grace The Fling (Inst) 4. The Barras 5. Scotland The Brave (Inst) 6. Scotland Forever 7. The Centipede 8. Loch Lomond/ Skye Boat Song 9. The Northern Lights Of Aberdeen 10. Flower of Scotland 11. I Belong to Glasgow 12. Bonnie Dundee (Inst)/ A Hundred Pipers/ The Campbells Are Coming/ Atholl Highlanders (Inst) 13. Hibridean Medley/ Morag Of Dunvegan/ Lovely Stornoway/ Lights Of Lochindaal 14. Songs Of The Street/ Fish Shop/ Mother Riley/ Duke Street Jail 15. Grannies Heilan Hame 16. 'Way Up In Clachan 17. Nobody's Child 18. A Guid New Year

Disc: 2

1. Gay Gordons 2. Strip The Willow 3. Dashing White Sergeant 4. Military Two- Step 5. Canadian Barn Dance 6. Circassian Circle 7. Highland Scottische 8. Grand March & Reels 9. Pipe Jigs 10. St. Bernard's Waltz 11. Eightsome Reel 12. Highland Fling 13. Virginia Reel 14. Barn Dance 15. Gay Gordons

Disc: 3

1. Scots Wha Hae 2. Loch Lamond 3. Skye Boat Song 4. Maggie 5. Bonnie Mary Of Argyll 6. My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose 7. Amazing Grace 8. The Rowan Tree 9. Bonnie Wee Jeanie McColl 10. Road To Dundee 11. Annie Laurie 12. Auld Lang Syne 13. Will Ye No Come Back Again?