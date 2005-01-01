JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
England's views are remarkable for their beauty and variety. With his usual insight and authority, bestselling author Simon Jenkins picks one hundred of the very best from the white cliffs of Dover to Hadrian's Wall and explains the fascinating stories behind them.
Jenkins' entertaining and erudite entries provide the rich historical, geographical, botanical and architectural background to breath-taking sights and will inspire you to discover the treasures of England's sea, city and landscapes
WAS:
£25.00
From
£15.00
England's 100 Best Views Specification:Hardcover: 352 pagesProduct Dimensions: 16.6 x 3.3 x 24.1 cm
