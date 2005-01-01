Engel's England

Matthew Engel takes the road less travelled through England's historic counties. England, says the author, is the most complicated place in the world. And, as he travels through each of the historic English counties, he discovers that's just the start of it. Every county is fascinating, a unique slice of a nation that has not quite lost its ancient diversity.

If you can stand the occasional fruity language then this is a highly amusing social commentary on the author’s travels, a witty and soul-searching account of what makes up both regional and national traits.He finds the well-dressers of Derbyshire and the pyromaniacs of Sussex; the Hindus and huntsmen of Leicestershire; the goddess-worshippers of Somerset. He tracks down the real Lancashire, hedonistic Essex, and the most mysterious house in Middlesex. In Durham he goes straight from choral evensong to the dog track. As he seeks out the essence of each county - from Yorkshire's broad acres to the microdot of Rutland - Engel always finds the unexpected . A bright and lengthy read.