Electric Edwardians DVD

ELECTRIC EDWARDIANS

The films of Mitchell & Kenyon, 1900-06. Taken from 28 hours of footage of everyday life, this fascinating DVD gives us a glimpse of a bygone era. Advertised as "local films for local people", the audience paid to see their neighbours, children, family and themselves on the screen - seen at local football matches, leaving work, marching in civic processions or enjoying the annual works holidays.