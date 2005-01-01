Electric Edwardians DVD

JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
You must have JavaScript enabled in your browser to utilize the functionality of this website.
WAS £16.95 NOW ONLY £9.95
ELECTRIC EDWARDIANS
The films of Mitchell & Kenyon, 1900-06. Taken from 28 hours of footage of everyday life, this fascinating DVD gives us a glimpse of a bygone era. Advertised as "local films for local people", the audience paid to see their neighbours, children, family and themselves on the screen - seen at local football matches, leaving work, marching in civic processions or enjoying the annual works holidays.
0 Review(s)
|
Add Your Review
WAS:
£16.95
From
£9.95
DVD - Electric Edwardians Specification:Code: DEEDWRunning time approx 128 minsPAL format only