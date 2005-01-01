David Attenborough’s Collected Life Stories 6 CDs Box Set

David Attenborough’s Collected Life Stories include two complete BBC Radio 4 series. Written and presented by Sir David Attenborough, and featuring all 40 episodes of BBC Life Stories. His enthusiasm is infectious on topics as diverse as Monstrous Flowers, Giant Birds, Dragons, the Fire Salamander, Faking Fossils and the Dodo. Includes detailed programme notes inside the booklet.

Show Description

David Attenborough 6 CDs Box Set Specifications
Code: CDALS
6 CDs Box Set
Running time: 6 hrs 40 mins