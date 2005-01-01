D-Day: The Last of the Liberators

WAS £25 NOW ONLY £15

Anyone who watched the commemorations that took place in Normandy during the summer on the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings will have been struck by the quiet dignity of the veterans who attended the memorial services and made their own private pilgrimages to cemeteries and churches. But, as they were welcomed as returning heroes, what were they really thinking? What were their stories from that momentous day in June 1944? This beautiful book, a collection of photographic portraits of some of the last surviving veterans, sees them going back to the places that hold the most vivid and profound personal memories for them. As their numbers inevitably diminish, it is an important record and a fitting tribute.