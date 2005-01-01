After the phenomenal demand for the Diamond Jubilee Spoon Set, we are delighted to offer the Coronation Spoon Set. The 4-spoon set is silver-plated and features 3D “themed” spoon tops including 'Gold Stage Coach', 'Coronation Chair', 'Coronation Crown' and 'Sovereigns Orb'.

The set comes in a black hard-covered presentation box embossed in silver on the lid.

Was £19.99, now only £9.99.