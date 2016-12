Subtitled “How Britain’s Women Secret Agents Changed the Course of the Second World War”, this is a gripping account of how, between May 1941 and September 1944, over 60 female agents were sent by Britain’s Special Operations Executive (SOE) into Occupied Europe. Following an examination of their training, the author describes what life on the ground was like for these courageous women, when the threat of betrayal and the possibility of capture or death were ever-present. The stories of individuals such as Odette Sansom and Nancy Wake never fail to astonish and inspire. A richly deserved tribute to a band of remarkable heroines.