Charles Dickens DVD

Charles Dickens is without doubt one of the world’s best loved writers and in 2012 we celebrate the bicentenary of his birth.

Those titles that have been adapted for the movie screen like “Oliver Twist”, “Great Expectations”, “Nicholas Nickleby” and “David Copperfield” are perhaps best known, but the amazing quality of his fine prose in such works as “Bleak House” and “Our Mutual Friend” will prove equally worthy of our attention.

And what’s more, the life of Charles Dickens is as fascinating, and at times as shocking, as any of his novels!

Like so many great Victorians, still waters ran deep, and the story of the writer who generated social reform, while transforming Christmas into the snowy festival that we know and love today, makes this an intriguing journey back in time.