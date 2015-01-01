Yellow Peril

Visitors to the Gloucestershire village of Bibury last weekend could have been forgiven for thinking that they were watching the enactment of some curious local custom. On Saturday afternoon, the streets of this picturesque place, which William Morris described as “the most beautiful village in England”, were filled with a convoy of cars. There were a hundred of them in total, all different makes and models, and they had one thing in common: they were all yellow.

The motorised procession navigated its way through the charming Cotswold community, which sits on the banks of the River Coln and is a magnet for the thousands of tourists that visit this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty every year. With gleaming paintwork the eye-catching fleet, which brought together drivers from throughout Britain and the world, had come to Bibury in support of one resident, Peter Maddox. You might have heard of him, we certainly have here in Gloucestershire, and his story, which provided considerable local interest, was soon picked up by the national and international media.

Since 2015, the 84-year-old former dentist, who lives in a delightful cottage on the famous Arlington Row, has been the subject of a tirade of criticism on social media all because of his car. Seriously! Mr. Maddox drove a cheery, yellow Vauxhall Corsa, which he parked outside his home because, as is the nature of 17th-century properties, there is no garage or off-street parking available. However, some of the tourists who came to Bibury took exception to this claiming that his car "ruined" their photos of the picturesque row of cottages. Mr. Maddox’s vehicle was variously described as “ugly” and blamed, in modern-day parlance, for “photobombing” the idyllic Cotswold scene. You’ve heard of people "seeing red" when something irritates them, well, unfortunately for poor Mr. Maddox, some tetchy tourists were “seeing yellow” through their lenses and didn’t like it!

At this point in the story I'm going to interject because every day at Evergreen and This England we are privileged to use some stunning images in our work and we appreciate the importance of capturing the perfect shot and most memorable view. However, we always strive to balance the aesthetically pleasing with a genuine, truthful portrait of a location. I appreciate that Bibury, like so many enchanting places in the Cotswolds, is the quintessential English village, which thrives on tourism, but what visitors have to realise is that these picturesque destinations are also real communities where people live and work. The glorious, quaint honey coloured stone cottages lining the meandering lanes are the epitome of England, but so too are they people's homes. And just as the residents welcome tourists to their communities, it is up to the visitors to show respect and courtesy to their hosts. You’d hardly turn up at a party and tell your host you didn’t like the colour of their outfit, or choice of decor would you?

Sadly for Mr. Maddox, a far worse reaction was to come in February when his car was vandalised, with the windows smashed and the word “Move” scratched into the bonnet. This despicable and violent act towards the property of an innocent gentleman, seeking a quiet retirement in the Cotswolds, was utterly sickening. The crime caused £6,000 worth of damage, but thankfully it didn’t diminish Mr. Maddox’s spirit, which remained as bright as his car. At the time he commented that, should his Corsa be written-off, he’d replace it with a lime green one instead! Well said that man!

As the little yellow car started to make the national and international headlines, it caught the attention of Matty Bee from Coventry. He wanted to show Mr. Maddox the level of solidarity felt by fellow yellow car drivers and, thanks to his efforts, 100 vehicles, from Reliant Robins to Lamborghinis, gathered in the Cotswolds last weekend in a colourful show of strength. Mr. Maddox, who watched the convoy from his home, said he was “overwhelmed” by the display of support, which saw the brightest rays of sunshine break through the cruel clouds of criticism. It was a golden gesture of kindness that brought a glow to the heart.

