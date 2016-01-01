Wrapped Up for Winter

All I did was glance at my calendar, but it was enough to prompt a sense of panic. I'm sorry to alarm you, dear reader, but five weeks tomorrow it's Christmas Eve! Oh dear. Much as I enjoy the festive season, my mind has already gone into overdrive trying to work out how on earth I'm going to get everything done in time. Every year it's the same; I start off with the best intentions, but then 25th December creeps up on me. It's like being ambushed by jingle bells! How about you? Are you one of those incredibly organised people who plans in plenty of time for Christmas, or are you - like all of us here in the Evergreen and This England office - frantically dashing around at the last minute in search of those essential presents or vital ingredients for Christmas lunch?

Well, even if we leave our own festive preparations until the eleventh hour, the same certainly can't be said for the winter issue of Evergreen, which we've got all wrapped up for you and is now on sale (click here for subscriptions). Despite the chilly temperatures outside, we can promise you the perfect warming, seasonal read and one that's brimming with good cheer. Evergreen's 164 pages are filled with fascinating articles and superb photographs from the highways and byways of the British Isles. To get you in the festive spirit we also have stories of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as well as our usual sparkling selection of nostalgia, entertainment and music.

Among the highlights awaiting you in the winter issue of Evergreen:

Byways: From Hornby, Meccano and Airfix, to Dinky, Matchbox and Corgi, we enjoy rediscovering some childhood treasures at a vintage toy fair.

Rural Rides: Travels down to the West Country to explore the far-flung reaches of Dartmoor and the picturesque village of Lyford with its breathtaking 100 foot waterfall.

Juke Box: Each Christmas, from 1963 until 1969, The Beatles sent out special flexi-discs to members of their fan club. We recall the much-anticipated messages, sketches, snippets and songs.

Cinemagic: Ventures behind the scenes of some great Hollywood musicals, including Singin’ in the Rain, The King and I and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, to discover the unknown singers who played a starring role. You can also listen to many marvellous songs from the movie musicals on our latest CD Thanks for the Memory (click here for details).

Almanac: A visit to Lerwick in the Shetland Islands to see the spectacular Up Helly Aa festival, which brightens the dark January nights with dramatic Viking re-enactments and dazzling celebrations.

The Literary Pilgrim: Takes a look at the work of the 19th-century Norfolk writer, George Borrow, who powerfully captured the spirit of rural England.

Evergreen Melodies: Tells the story of The Beverley Sisters who thrilled millions for more than 50 years with their distinctive blend of happy harmonies.

All your favourites are there too, including: “Whatever Happened to...?”, which is on the trail of stars from the BBC comedy series 'Allo 'Allo!; “Clippings” featuring your letters; “Percy’s Postbag”, “Bookworm”, “Rib Ticklers”, plus our final winning short story.

