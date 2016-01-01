Winter Words

Brrrrr…winter has well and truly arrived, but even if it’s cold outside, looking out of my window and at the pictures I have seen on television and in newspapers, England is as beautiful as ever, with a light coating of frost, bright blue skies and pale sunlight filtering through the branches of bare trees. Contemplating the season led me to seek out a few quotations which I hope you will enjoy.

Now winter nights enlarge

The number of their hours;

And clouds their storms discharge

Upon the airy towers.

Let now the chimneys blaze

And cups o’erflow with wine,

Let well-turned words amaze

With harmony divine.

Now yellow waxen lights

Shall wait on honey love

While youthful revels, masques, and courtly sights

Sleep’s leaden spells remove.

- Thomas Campion (1567-1620)

Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home. ― Edith Sitwell (1887-1964)

Therefore all seasons shall be sweet to thee,

Whether the summer clothe the general earth

With greenness, or the redbreast sit and sing

Betwixt the tufts of snow on the bare branch

Of mossy apple-tree, while the nigh thatch

Smokes in the sun-thaw; whether the eave-drops fall

Heard only in the trances of the blast,

Or if the secret ministry of frost

Shall hang them up in silent icicles,

Quietly shining to the quiet Moon.

- Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772-1834), “Frost at Midnight” (speaking to his sleeping child)

Surely everyone is aware of the divine pleasures which attend a wintry fireside; candles at four o'clock, warm hearthrugs, tea, a fair tea-maker, shutters closed, curtains flowing in ample draperies to the floor, whilst the wind and rain are raging audibly without. ― Thomas de Quincey (1785-1859)

At Christmas I no more desire a rose

Than wish a snow in May’s new-fangled mirth;

But like of each thing that in season grows.

- William Shakespeare (1564-1616), Berowne in “Love’s Labour’s Lost”

The smell of that buttered toast simply spoke to Toad, and with no uncertain voice; talked of warm kitchens, of breakfasts on bright frosty mornings, of cosy parlour firesides on winter evenings, when one’s ramble was over and slippered feet were propped on the fender; of the purring of contented cats, and the twitter of sleepy canaries. - Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932), “The Wind in the Willows”

In the gloom of whiteness,

In the great silence of snow,

A child was sighing

And bitterly saying: “Oh,

They have killed a white bird up there on her nest,

The down is fluttering from her breast!”

And still it fell through that dusky brightness

On the child crying for the bird of the snow.

- Edward Thomas (1878-1917)