Views of Britain

A few years ago I visited a local senior school to talk to the Media Studies students about This England and Evergreen. While I was there, we also looked at the subject of national identity and I was especially interested to find out from the students what England and Britain meant to them. It was an enlightening afternoon for me: hearing the thoughts of the next generation and discovering their views. Among the many comments, one of the students said he was proud of the fact that an island of Britain's size had such an important role in the world - as one of the eighth most powerful nations. Another added that, in geographical terms, Britain might only be a small country, but it certainly had an impressive history and reputation. Wise words indeed!

This prompted a lively discussion about our heritage, monarchy, sporting achievements and Britain's enviable countryside, coastline and cityscapes, which attract visitors from throughout the world. Generally the students' thoughts were very positive and I came away feeling encouraged by their quiet sense of respect and affection for this country.

I recalled the students' comments about Britain's "rolling countryside" this week when I read the results of a survey, which had been conducted to find the UK's best view. It had been commissioned by the phone-maker Samsung and 2,500 people voted on their preferred panorama. (Which one would you vote for?) The results make interesting reading and it's marvellous to see that they represent all corners of the United Kingdom, with mountains, seascapes, historic landmarks, craggy cliffs and shimmering lakes all highlighted. Here are the top 20 views:

1. Snowdonia - view of Llyn Llydaw from the summit of Snowdon (pictured)

2. Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley

3. Stonehenge, Wiltshire

4. St. Ives Bay, Cornwall

5. Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

6. Loch Ness - view from Dores, Scottish Highlands

7. Buttermere, Lake District

8 Westminster Bridge - view of the Palace of Westminster, London

9. Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

10. Loch Lomond - view from Conic Hill, Dunbartonshire

11. Ben Nevis, Fort William

12. Edinburgh - view from Arthur's Seat

13. Peak District - view from Stanage Edge, Derbyshire

14. Brecon Beacons - view from summit, Breconshire

15. Durdle Door, Dorset

16. "Dreaming Spires" of Oxford

17. Bamburgh Castle - from the coast, Northumberland

18. Seven Sisters, Sussex

19. Bournemouth Pier and beach, Hampshire

20. King's College - view from the River Cam, Cambridge

There are plenty of exceptional views of Britain in the summer issue of Evergreen, published on 7th June (click here for subscriptions). Our seasonal miscellany includes a wealth of features and anecdotes that invite you on a joyful journey across the British Isles, and down memory lane. From Argyll to Penzance and Cardiff to London - and all stops in-between - Evergreen will take you there. We will also be announcing the first recipient of our Evergreen's Favourite Places Award - readers' recommendations for places of interest and visitor attractions throughout Great Britain. Perhaps you might be out and about this Easter weekend and discover somewhere that you would like to recommend. Don't forget to send in details of your favourites, see page 63 of the current spring issue, and we'll mention them in future editions of the magazine.

Finally, can I wish you all a peaceful and very happy Easter from everyone at Evergreen and This England.